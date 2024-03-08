Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alternative provision (AP) free schools provide education for pupils of compulsory school age who do not attend mainstream or special schools and who would not otherwise receive suitable education, for any reason

Out of 43 applications, only 20 schools were secured, and Delta Barnsley AP Free School will be providing education to pupils aged eight to 16.

The funding was announced in the Chancellor’s spring budget this week, which will create more than 1,600 additional AP places across England

The new school will focus on provision that will help prevent escalation to suspensions or permanent exclusions.