New alternative school to open in Barnsley
Alternative provision (AP) free schools provide education for pupils of compulsory school age who do not attend mainstream or special schools and who would not otherwise receive suitable education, for any reason
Out of 43 applications, only 20 schools were secured, and Delta Barnsley AP Free School will be providing education to pupils aged eight to 16.
The funding was announced in the Chancellor’s spring budget this week, which will create more than 1,600 additional AP places across England
The new school will focus on provision that will help prevent escalation to suspensions or permanent exclusions.
Councillor Trevor Cave, cabinet spokesperson for children’s services, said: ““High-quality alternative provision plays a crucial role in maintaining the engagement of children and young individuals in their learning journey while providing essential support to address challenges related to social, emotional, mental health, and behaviour.”