Members of the National Education Union (NEU) walked out last week and will be walking out again tomorrow on Tuesday, May 2 as part of strike action. The dispute over pay and working conditions have been ongoing since February in response to the cost of living crisis.
In March, the government offered a £1,000 one-off payment and a 4.5 per cent pay rise for most staff from September. However the NEU members rejected the offer as they continue to hold out for an above-inflation pay rise.
A number of schools in Sheffield have confirmed they will be closed or partially shut as teachers take strike action on May 2. Here is the list:
Anns Grove Primary School
The school will be partially closed to Year 3 and Year 5 due to strike action.
Astrea Academy Sheffield
The school will be closed to all primary school students, and Year 7, Year 8 and Year 9 due to strike action.
Handsworth Grange Community Sports College
The school will be closed to Year 7, Year 8, Year 9, and Year 10 due to strike action.
Heritage Park Community School
The school will be closed to all year groups due to strike action.
Holgate Meadows Community School
The school will be closed to all year groups except Year 11 due to strike action.
King Edward VII School
The school will be closed to Year 7, Year 8, Year 9 and Year 10 due to strike action.
Lydgate Junior School
The school will be partially closed to Year 3, Year 4 and Year 5 due to strike action.
Oasis Academy Don Valley
The school will be closed to Nursery, Reception, Year 1, Year 3, Year 4 Year 5, Year 7, Year 8, Year 9 and Year 10 due to strike action.
Reighnhead Primary School
The school will be closed to years Reception up to Year 4, and partially closed to Year 5 due to strike action.
Springfield Primary School
The school will be closed to Year 2, Year 3, Year 4, and Year 5 due to strike action.
Westways Primary School
The school will be partially closed to all year groups due to strike action.