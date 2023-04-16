Tomorrow parents and legal guardians across the city will find out what primary schools their children will be attending as they begin the first stage of their education.

Monday, April 17, marks National Offer Day when people will finally learn whether their child has been allocated a spot at their selected school for the academic year beginning September 23/24.

Ahead of the big day, here we are sharing statistics showing Sheffield’s most oversubscribed schools for last year.

The data shows how out of Sheffield’s 121 schools, only 18 are not oversubscribed or have a waiting list of children trying to get in.

Oversubscribed schools occur when there are more parents applying for places than are available, leading to extensive waiting lists in case those places fall through.

Below is a list of Sheffield’s most oversubscribed schools according to a Freedom of Information request by The Star in 2022, ranked from those with severe waiting lists relative to how many places they have to give out.

