National Offer Day: The hardest Sheffield schools to get your children into

Tomorrow parents and legal guardians across the city will find out what primary schools their children will be attending as they begin the first stage of their education.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 12th Feb 2023, 00:05 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2023, 11:11 BST

Monday, April 17, marks National Offer Day when people will finally learn whether their child has been allocated a spot at their selected school for the academic year beginning September 23/24.

Ahead of the big day, here we are sharing statistics showing Sheffield’s most oversubscribed schools for last year.

The data shows how out of Sheffield’s 121 schools, only 18 are not oversubscribed or have a waiting list of children trying to get in.

Oversubscribed schools occur when there are more parents applying for places than are available, leading to extensive waiting lists in case those places fall through.

Below is a list of Sheffield’s most oversubscribed schools according to a Freedom of Information request by The Star in 2022, ranked from those with severe waiting lists relative to how many places they have to give out.

1. Most oversubscribed schools in Sheffield

Only 18 out of Sheffield's 121 schools were not oversubscribed this year, according to figures published by Sheffield Council. Photo: Alastair Ulke

Mercia School is - once again - the most oversubscribed school in Sheffield in 2022, turning away 156 students to fill its 185 available spaces.

2. Mercia School, Millhouses

Mercia School is - once again - the most oversubscribed school in Sheffield in 2022, turning away 156 students to fill its 185 available spaces. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Silverdale School is the 2nd most oversubscribed school in Sheffield in 2022, turning away 138 students to fill its 180 available spaces.

3. Silverdale School

Silverdale School is the 2nd most oversubscribed school in Sheffield in 2022, turning away 138 students to fill its 180 available spaces. Photo: JPI

Handsworth Grange Community Sports College is the fourth most oversubscribed secondary school in Sheffield in 2022, refusing 94 pupils to fill its 205 spaces.

4. Handsworth Grange Community Sports College

Handsworth Grange Community Sports College is the fourth most oversubscribed secondary school in Sheffield in 2022, refusing 94 pupils to fill its 205 spaces. Photo: Google

