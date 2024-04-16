Sheffield parents and their little ones today found out which ‘big school’ they will be going to this September.
Nearly 95 per cent of Sheffield children starting in reception classes in 2024 got their first choice according to figures released today.
However, the number of primary schools that were are oversubscribed - meaning the number of pupils they turned down relative to how many places they had on offer - has increased dramatically.
Now, these latest figures released today (April 16) reveal which Sheffield primary school was the hardest to get a place at in reception classes this September.
See our gallery below for the most oversubscribed primary schools in Sheffield.
It reveals how the most overscubscribed school, Netherthorpe Primary, practically had two pupils vying for every seat in class after turning away 24 children to fill its 30 available places - an oversubscription rate of 186 per cent.
Also of note is how Anns Grove Primary School was the most oversubscribed last year when it turned down 20 pupils to fill 60 places. This year, it rejected even more with 25 pupils - but only came in fourth place on the list.
It speaks of a surge of pupils vying for places in reception classes in Sheffield for the upcoming 2024/25 academic year.
However, the city council maintains that 95 per cent of pupils, or 5,406 total, were offered their first choice, while 98.87 per cent of children overall were offered one of their three preferences. A total of 65 pupils did not get any of their three preferences.
Not included in the data are several Catholic and Church of England schools that the council does not provide data for. They include St Catherine’s, St Joseph’s, St Patrick’s, St Maries, St Theresa’s, St Thomas of Canterbury, Parson Cross and Totley All Saints. This list will be updated when The Star receives the data.
