Sheffield parents and their little ones today found out which ‘big school’ they will be going to this September.

Nearly 95 per cent of Sheffield children starting in reception classes in 2024 got their first choice according to figures released today.

However, the number of primary schools that were are oversubscribed - meaning the number of pupils they turned down relative to how many places they had on offer - has increased dramatically.

Now, these latest figures released today (April 16) reveal which Sheffield primary school was the hardest to get a place at in reception classes this September.

See our gallery below for the most oversubscribed primary schools in Sheffield.

It reveals how the most overscubscribed school, Netherthorpe Primary, practically had two pupils vying for every seat in class after turning away 24 children to fill its 30 available places - an oversubscription rate of 186 per cent.

Also of note is how Anns Grove Primary School was the most oversubscribed last year when it turned down 20 pupils to fill 60 places. This year, it rejected even more with 25 pupils - but only came in fourth place on the list.

It speaks of a surge of pupils vying for places in reception classes in Sheffield for the upcoming 2024/25 academic year.

However, the city council maintains that 95 per cent of pupils, or 5,406 total, were offered their first choice, while 98.87 per cent of children overall were offered one of their three preferences. A total of 65 pupils did not get any of their three preferences.

Not included in the data are several Catholic and Church of England schools that the council does not provide data for. They include St Catherine’s, St Joseph’s, St Patrick’s, St Maries, St Theresa’s, St Thomas of Canterbury, Parson Cross and Totley All Saints. This list will be updated when The Star receives the data.

1 . Netherthorpe Primary School - 186 per cent Netherthorpe Primary School was already the most oversubscribed school for its size in Sheffield in 2023/24 when it turned down 12 pupils to fill its 30 available places. But for the upcoming 2024/25 year, that number has doubled - they had to turn down 24 pupils to fill its 30 available places, an oversubscription rate of 186 per cent. Photo: JPI Photo Sales

2 . Springfield Primary School - 150 per cent Springfield Primary School was the second most oversubscribed primary school in 2024/25. It also turned down a large number of students relative to its size, and had to turn down 15 pupils to fill its 30 available places, making it oversubscribed by 150 per cent. Photo Sales

3 . Meersbrook Bank Primary School - 143 per cent Meersbrook Bank Primary School turned down 13 children to fill its 30 available places for the 2024/25 academic year, making it the third most oversubscribed primary school in Sheffield. Image by Mike Waistell. Photo: Mike Waistell Photo Sales