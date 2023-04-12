This is what you need to know about appealing a decision if your child isn’t offered a place to their preferred school.

It is only a matter of days until you find out if your child has been accepted to the primary school of your choice and begin the first stage of their education. With National Offer Day looming, parents and guardians will finally learn whether their child has been allocated a spot at their selected school for the academic year beginning September 23/24.

But what if your child isn’t offered the school place they want? Whatever your reason is - transport issues or lack of support - you might want to appeal the decision given by the government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, even if you’re appealing a decision, the government has recommended parents accept the offer so that the children have a school place if the appeal is unsuccessful. So, what do you need to do if you’d like to appeal the decision? Here, we have rounded up all you need to know about the process.

When is National Offer Day 2023 for primary schools?

National Offer Day is when parents find out which primary schools have offered their children a place in their school for the upcoming academic year. This year, the primary school National Offer Day falls on Monday, April 17 .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The decision will be sent by Sheffield City Council . If you applied online, you will receive an email confirmation about your child’s school place sooner than if you applied by paper application form.

National Offer Day 2023: Can I appeal a decision?

If your child has not been allocated a place at their preferred primary school in Sheffield, or you are unhappy with the selection of schools offered to your child, you have the right to officially appeal the decision to an independent panel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Sheffield City Council, parents have an automatic right of appeal for any school for which they are refused admission. The appeal panel is independent of the Local Authority and has the authority to offer a place at a school that is ‘full’. Parents will be notified of the appeal process if you are refused admission at any of your preferred schools.

Parents are also assured that the allocated school will remain unless they secure a place elsewhere. The council said appeals are normally heard in June and July if parents appeal on time. Appeals for Sheffield schools are held at the Town Hall in the City Centre. For more information

This is what you need to know about appealing a decision if your child isn’t offered a place to their preferred school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reasons why parents might appeal a school decision

There are many reasons why parents might want to appeal a school decision. Some of the reasons include: