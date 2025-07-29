National literacy charity urges parents to read with children this summer

With around 600,000 pupils set to begin secondary school later this year, it's estimated that one in four will do so without meeting the expected reading standard – a challenge a national literacy charity is urging parents to help tackle.

Schoolreaders provides over 35,000 children with weekly classroom reading sessions in England, connecting over 3,500 volunteers with primary schools.

While research by Schoolreaders reveals that 94% of children increased their reading confidence following volunteer reading sessions, the charity is eager to ensure that time away from the classroom, over the summer, does not see a negative change in children’s reading ability.

The charity, which sets children up to enjoy a lifetime of learning, is urging parents to prioritise reading time over the six weeks’ holiday.

Mel Taylor-Bessent

Sally Wrampling, CEO of Schoolreaders, said: “At Schoolreaders, we see firsthand the life-changing impact that one-to-one reading support can have on a child’s confidence and love of reading. As the UK Government announces The National Year of Reading 2026, we’re keen to put reading for pleasure at the heart of childhood again.

The National Year of Reading 2026, which was announced earlier this month, is a nationwide initiative aimed at reigniting a love of reading among children across the country.

The campaign – a collaboration between the Department for Education and the National Literacy Trust, backed by reading charities including Schoolreaders – aims to reverse a concerning decline in reading for pleasure. In 2025, just one in three young people aged 8 to 18 reported enjoying reading in their free time.

“We acknowledge that the six week’s holiday can be a challenging time for parents as they balance work against childcare responsibilities and navigate the ongoing cost of living,” Sally continued.“But we’re keen for parents to play a part in encouraging their children to continue reading while they are away from the classroom.”

Schoolreaders

As part of this, Schoolreaders has launched its Summertime Book Review Competition, open to primary school pupils until September 30, 2025.

The competition aims to encourage children to read, plus the winners in both Key Stage 1 and Key Stage 2 will receive a full library of books for their classroom, courtesy of World of Books. The winning children will also each receive a Book voucher to spend on books to keep at home.

In addition, all participating schools will get the chance to attend an author talk with Mel Taylor-Bessent, best-selling author of The Christmas Carrolls series, who is championing this year’s competition.

With a focus on creating stories that boost reading for pleasure, the first two books in Mel’s newest series, Imagination Island, have entered the Children’s Top 20 UK Chart and become instant bestsellers. The Christmas Carrolls was also featured on the Blue Peter Book Club.

Summertime Book Review Competition Launches

Mel has visited over one hundred schools in the last three-and-a-half-years alone and has spoken to more than 25,000 children. In addition, in 2025, Mel was shortlisted for the Ruth Rendell Award 2025, for her contribution to literacy in the UK.

Mel Taylor-Bessent, best-selling children’s author, said: “The Summertime Book Review competition is the perfect way to extend the excitement of reading over the summer holidays. I was especially keen to support the competition because children can read anything they like, whenever they like, wherever they like to enter it.

“It celebrates reading for pleasure – something that made an enormous difference to me growing up as an only child who found endless joy and entertainment in the pages of books, but I know this isn’t the case for everyone, especially with the modern pressures children and parents face today.

“Another thing I love about this competition is that Schoolreaders have arranged for all participating schools to win a free virtual event with me, so I can’t wait to meet everyone, to tell them a little bit about my own writing and hear what books they enjoyed this summer! Happy reading and happy reviewing, everyone!”

Vanessa Connell at World of Books, said: "The Donations Team at World of Books Group are delighted to be able to support the Summertime Book Review Competition and donate pre-loved books to help literacy and reading for children.”

Reading for pleasure is closely linked to improved writing skills, mental wellbeing, confidence, and even long-term earnings. Yet, currently, over a quarter of children leave primary school without meeting expected reading standards – a figure that rises for disadvantaged children.

Schoolreaders continues to work with schools and its partners to support national efforts to improve reading standards, helping to ensure that every child has the opportunity to spend one-to-one time with an adult to discover the joy of reading.

To learn more about the Summertime Book Review Competition, read more here: https://www.schoolreaders.org/bookreview