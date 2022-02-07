South Yorkshire mayor, Dan Jarvis MP, has met Sheffield Hallam University’s 2,000th degree apprentice, Heather Goldie, as part of celebrations to mark National Apprenticeship Week. Picture: Nigel Barker

South Yorkshire mayor Dan Jarvis MP met Heather Goldie, a physiotherapy degree apprentice, during a visit to the university on Monday, February 7, to learn more about the benefits of degree apprenticeships from learners.

Heather is currently an assistant practitioner with Rotherham Foundation NHS Trust, where she has worked for six years.

During her discussion with the mayor, Heather spoke about why she chose a degree apprenticeship as a route to developing her career in the NHS.

Heather said: “I’d been inspired by the physios I worked alongside and was keen to progress but had reached the ceiling in my current role. I didn’t realise a degree apprenticeship in healthcare was a possibility, so when I learned about it through my employer, I jumped at the opportunity to apply.

"Learning theory in short periods and then being able to consolidate it and put it into practice straight away makes me a better clinician. I also feel that a degree apprenticeship with several years’ experience in clinical roles gives me an advantage.

“The fact you are able to work, receive a wage and do a degree alongside is perfect for me. My employer is really supportive, and they make sure I get the protected time to study and complete assignments. That’s really important.”

Sheffield Hallam now has more than 2,000 apprentices currently studying for qualifications on the widest portfolio of courses in the country and was the first university in the UK to offer degree apprenticeships in physiotherapy when they launched in 2019.

Dan Jarvis, mayor of South Yorkshire, said: “Sheffield Hallam University plays a vital role as a leading provider of education in our region. Their degree apprenticeships are a fantastic way for people to progress in their career paths, leading to good job opportunities whilst learning practically on the job and having financial stability.