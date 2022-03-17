The Field Studies Council (FSC) said the grants are being made available after it received a 'substantial' donation to help more children in the local area access outdoor learning opportunities.

Although the kind donor did not wish to be named, the charity said the individual had benefited from its work in the past and now wants other young people to benefit from similar learning experiences.

Jennie Comerford, national grants officer for FSC, said the special funding programme offered a huge opportunity to schools in the city.

“This is a fantastic chance for teachers to get grant funding towards the cost of an overnight school trip for their pupils at one of our centres and it could not have come at a better time with costs all round rising for schools and parents alike.

“The funding aims to support teachers and pupils with their environmental education across all stages of the curriculum and we provide courses tailored for primary level geography and science all the way up to GCSE and A Level geography and biology fieldwork.

"This funding has only been made possible due to the very kind and generous donation of a local individual and we do hope schools will take advantage of it.

“The donor does not wish to be named but in the past this individual had benefited from our work as a charity and very much wants other young people in the area to benefit from similar outdoor learning experiences.”

Grants of up to £4,000 per school

The fund is open to all primary and secondary schools across the city of Sheffield and grants of up to £4,000 per school are available over the next three years.

The aim of the grants is to provide greater access to practical, hands-on environmental learning in subjects such as biology and geography.

The funding programme will be open to applications from schools located within the city of Sheffield area until Monday, April 4. For the average class undertaking one of FSC's typical courses, the grant funding represents a saving of up to 50 per cent in the first year.

Successful schools will be able to choose to stay at one of a range of residential centres operated by the charity including Blencathra in the Lake District, Flatford Mill in Suffolk or Malham Tarn in the Yorkshire Dales.

Jennie added: “We would strongly recommend schools to apply for this grant funding. Outdoor learning experiences can provide a whole world of benefits to young people from developing their confidence, resilience and problem-solving skills to cementing their knowledge in subject areas such as geography and biology.

“Time away from the classroom and home can also provide unforgettable experiences for children and create memories which will stay with them for their entire lifetime.

“We're very proud that our work here at FSC has had such a profound impact on the individual who has so generously made this donation to our charity, and we hope we can fulfil their wish and support other young people living in the area.”