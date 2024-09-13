Mylnhurst School teacher is Sheffield Tigers rugby union captain again

Ryan Holmes teaches pupils from Mylnhurst Preparatory School some rugby skills

PE teacher Ryan Holmes is simply try-mendous – after being made captain of Sheffield Tigers Rugby Club for a third season running.

Semi-professional rugby player Ryan is also Head of Boys’ Sport at Mylnhurst Preparatory School in Ecclesall.

And, after lessons end at the school on Button Hill on a Tuesday and Thursday, Ryan heads straight to Hathersage Road to train with the first fifteen.

Tomorrow the scrum half will lead out his team in tackling the toughest match of the Tigers’ new season so far – the derby game against Sheffield RUFC at the Tigers’ home ground at Dore Moor.

Ryan Holmes in action on the pitch for Sheffield Tigers

Ryan, aged 31, comes from a distinguished rugby background – his 63-year-old dad David Holmes, a fellow scrum half, also captained the Tigers, during the 2001-03 seasons, and played for England in the 1980s.

Controversially, though, David spent most of his career – as one of the first players to do a ‘double switch’ from rugby union to league and back again – playing at Abbeydale for Sheffield RUFC, the Tigers’ rivals tomorrow.

“Growing up around rugby, watching my dad play and captain the first team, really gave me a great role model who I aspired to be like, and that’s something I’ve always wanted to be too, to the children I teach,” said Ryan.

“Playing for and captaining Sheffield Tigers has really helped me as a teacher.

Ryan Holmes with pupils from Year 6 on the sports field at Mylnhurst Preparatory School in Ecclesall

“As a captain you have to lead by example and motivate others. You don’t have to be the best player on the pitch – it’s about being approachable and a good communicator to get the best out of your players.

“It’s the same in lessons, helping to motivate, engage and get the best out of all the children, regardless of their ability or background.”

Sheffield Tigers, founded in 1932, plays in level four of the national league.

Ryan, who joined the Tigers’ mini team aged just five, has spent his entire rugby playing career with the club, making his way up through the junior and senior sections. He made his first team debut aged 17.

Ryan Holmes with Year 6 pupils on the sports field at Mylnhurst Preparatory School

“I’m really proud to continue as captain for another season,” said Ryan, who lives in Woodseats.

“I was captain aged 24 for two seasons, and then I relinquished the captaincy for a while when I started a new job as a class teacher at Mylnhurst in 2020 and wanted to really focus on that.

“I was made captain again halfway through the 2021/22 season and I’m so proud to have been made captain again each season since.”

Ryan added: “The ethos that surrounds rugby goes hand in hand with a lot of the values we share at Mylnhurst.

“Rugby players are known for being hardworking, resilient, committed and well mannered – exactly the qualities we instil into the children every day at school, where our motto is ‘Age Quod Agis’: ‘Whatever you do, do it well’.

“The main reason I got into teaching was to inspire a love of sport, to enjoy the physical and social aspects which teach lifelong lessons in themselves.

“Hopefully, by seeing how well rugby has treated me over my career, the children will also continue to thrive in whatever sport they are passionate about.”