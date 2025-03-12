More than £600,000 for urgent school repairs as backlog reaches £3.4m

More than £600,000 of funding to repair schools across Barnsley is set to be rubber-stamped next week.

The funding, which is from a Department for Education grant, will address urgent health and safety issues, structural repairs, and essential upgrades in local schools.

According to a report to BMBC’s cabinet, high-priority issues such as roof and ceiling repairs, heating system replacements, and fire safety measures will take precedence, with work planned to be completed during the summer holidays to minimise disruption to schools.

However, despite the grant funding, there is an estimated £3.4 million backlog in maintenance across Barnsley’s schools, with £1.6 million of that being high-priority work that must be completed within the next 18 months.

The £610,000 allocation will not be enough to address all of the urgent issues, meaning the council must continue to plan for future years and prioritise the most pressing needs.

At Shawlands Primary, the programme will allocate £70,000 to continue vital roofing repairs. Phase 3 of the project will focus on replacing damaged rooflights that were severely vandalised during the summer of 2024. In addition, the school will use the funds to address other areas of the roof that have been prone to leaks, ensuring that the building remains weatherproof and safe for pupils and staff. Furthermore, Shawlands will receive £30,000 for external works to enhance perimeter security. This comes in response to serious vandalism on the site and will help improve security measures, especially at street level.

Brierley C of E Primary will also benefit from roofing repairs, with £80,000 allocated to tackle leaks across the main teaching spaces. This funding will continue the work started in previous years, which addressed issues in the hall and circulation areas.

At Keresforth Primary, £100,000 will be dedicated to replacing an ageing boiler, which is nearing the end of its lifespan. The school’s current system requires replacement parts that are no longer available, and this new boiler will ensure heating efficiency and safety in the building.

Jump Primary will see a combined investment of £50,000 for drainage and electrical work. This funding comes as part of an agreement to defer previous plans for playground work in order to prioritise essential repairs to the school’s drainage system and electrical infrastructure. Additionally, £100,000 will be allocated for boiler replacements, with three boilers at Jump nearing the end of their life. The replacement parts for these boilers are also obsolete, and the funding will ensure the school’s heating system is safe and reliable.

Millhouse Primary will benefit from £70,000 in upgrades, which will include the replacement of its outdated fire alarm system. The current system has been flagged for safety concerns in recent fire risk assessments, and the new system will ensure that the school meets all necessary safety standards. Additionally, a secure door entry system will be installed to prevent unsupervised access to the school, further enhancing student safety.

At Thurgoland Primary, £25,000 will be allocated to replace a corroded calorifier in the school’s kitchen. This replacement will eliminate potential health and safety risks posed by the current system. The new unit will also improve energy efficiency and help reduce the school’s heating costs.

Oxspring Primary will receive £50,000 to improve learning areas that have been identified as requiring urgent attention. The school’s administration will work closely with contractors to determine which areas need immediate repair and prioritise the most critical issues.

The report is set to be approved by BMBC’s cabinet on March 19.