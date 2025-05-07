More than 5,800 fines issued to parents in Barnsley for term-time absences under tougher rules

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than 5,800 parents were fined for taking their children out of school during term time in the last school year in Barnsley, according to newly released data from the council’s education department.

Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council’s data reveals that 5,845 penalty notices were issued to parents who took their children on unauthorised leave of absence in 2023–24. This marks an increase of approximately 105 per cent compared to the 2,861 notices issued in the previous year (2022–23), reflecting the introduction of stricter attendance policies by the government.

In addition, there were 1,172 penalty notices issued for parents whose children accumulated unauthorised absences despite receiving a warning letter or Notice to Improve (NTI). These notices were typically the result of ongoing, unexplained absences, rather than a one-time term-time holiday. Together, the total number of penalty notices issued for unauthorised absences in the 2023–24 academic year amounted to 7,017.

So far this school year, Barnsley has issued 2,320 penalty notices for unauthorised absences.

Under the new system, which applies across England, councils must issue fines in certain cases of unauthorised absence, such as a family holiday not agreed with the school, or when attendance remains low even after a formal warning. The policy is set nationally by the Department for Education but is administered locally by each council.

The majority of fines this year went to families with children in primary schools – around 59 per cent of fines were issued to parents of primary school pupils, and about 40 per cent to secondary.

Each fine is £60 if paid within 21 days, rising to £120 if not paid within that time. If the fine isn’t paid at all, the case can go to court, where parents may face a larger fine or other penalties. From September 2024 to March 2025, around 1,800 fines in Barnsley were paid within the lower 21-day rate, and 44 ended up being referred to court.

Barnsley Council says the money from paid fines covers the costs of running the system, and that term-time holidays can negatively affect a child’s education.

Councillor Trevor Cave, cabinet spokesperson for children’s services at BMBC, said: “Improving attendance is a priority for us, and we will continue to work with schools and parents to share the importance of preventing term-time absences.

“We ask parents to consider the impact of taking children out of school for holidays. While we acknowledge that families want to keep holiday costs down, there is research which demonstrates that term-time holidays can create gaps in learning that are difficult to bridge, it can feel hard to catch up and for some children it can be challenging to settle back into school when attendance is inconsistent or disrupted.

“We continue to follow government guidance when issuing any school absence fines, and the money raised through these penalties is used to cover the costs of running the system.”