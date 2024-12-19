More than 30,000 pupils across South Yorkshire benefit from Children’s University

More than 30,000 children from schools across South Yorkshire have completed more than 2.5 million hours of extra-curricular activities as part of the Children’s University in 2024.

The Children’s University is a national initiative that celebrates participation in learning activities and opportunities outside of normal school hours. The South Yorkshire Children’s University is a strategic partnership supported by the University of Sheffield and Sheffield Hallam University which aims to share good practice and develop collaborative projects for the benefit of all young people and families in the region.

In 2024, 30,602 children and young people have been actively participating in Children’s University (CU), completing more than 2.5 million hours of extras-curricular activities.

This year also saw the launch of Children’s University (CU) in Barnsley, joining centres in Sheffield, Rotherham and Doncaster, ensuring representation across all areas of South Yorkshire. There are now 109 schools signed up to CU across the region.

A South Yorkshire Children's University graduation

During the year, 12 graduation ceremonies were held, with over 1,500 pupils celebrating their achievements.

Helen Oades, South Yorkshire Children’s University Project Manager, said: “This year has been full of highlights, and it’s important to reflect on just how much we have achieved.

“I want to say a heartfelt thank you for the unwavering support and commitment of everyone involved in South Yorkshire Children's University.

“It truly is both a privilege and a pleasure to work alongside colleagues, partners and schools as we strive to make a difference for children and young people across the region.”

Other highlights include, more than 40 schools and 600 pupils participating in the Children’s University ‘Project in a Box: Think Climate’. Designed by staff at Sheffield Hallam University, this project delivers a range of climate and sustainability-focused activities to engage children and young people in thinking about sustainability and how climate change affects our day to day lives.

More than 150 pupils from four Barnsley primary schools taking part in the first research project for South Yorkshire CU looking at its impact on skills development, confidence, motivation, and future aspirations.

There were also 12 successful pupil-led funding applications which helped to launch new clubs in their schools, including cooking, Lego, cheerleading, gardening, orchestra, and photography.

Find out more about South Yorkshire Children’s University.