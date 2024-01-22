More than 1,000 children in Rotherham will miss half their school time by 2026, says Labour MP

More than 1,000 children in Rotherham could be missing half of their school lessons by 2026, according to figures from the Labour Party.

Labour says the UK is facing a ‘generational challenge’ after more than 1.7 million pupils missed 10 per cent or more of school in 2021/2022.

The data also shows the scale of the problem in Rotherham, as an estimated 828 pupils missed half their lessons during the autumn and spring term 2022/23 compared to 400 in 2016/17 – an increase of 107 per cent.

The figures also show 1,072 children in Rotherham will miss half their time at school by 2026 if rates of pupils skipping classes continues.

John Healey, Labour MP for Wentworth and Dearne said: “We all know how important it is for children to be in school but persistent absence rates are spiralling out of control.

“It’s shocking to see that absence figures have more than doubled in the last six years across Rotherham with children missing out on vital time in the classroom.

“The Conservatives have allowed this to happen on their watch and have no plan to get youngsters back in lessons with figures predicted to rise even higher in the future.

“Labour’s long-term plan will tackle the reasons children are out of class, with mental health counselling, breakfast clubs and a register of home-schooled children, funded by ending tax breaks for private schools.”

The Department for Education say 18 new ‘attendance hubs’ will be introduced, helping 2,000 school tackle persistent absence.

Hubs are run by schools with excellent attendance that share ideas with other schools who need help to boost their attendance.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said: “The benefits of our success in raising education standards can only be when all children are in school.

“Tackling attendance is my number one priority. We want all our children to have the best start in life because we know that attending school is vital to a child’s wellbeing, development, and attainment as well as impact future career success.