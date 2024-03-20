More places for youngsters with special educational needs to be created in mainstream schools
This will bring the total extra SEND (special educational needs and disabilities) places created for pupils in Rotherham in the last six years up 401 .
The Department for Education provided Rotherham Council with £4.32m to create extra SEND places, as more than 20 per cent of pupils in the borough receive SEND support.
This compares to an average of 17.1 per cent nationally.
Members of Rotherham Council’s cabinet today (March 18) agreed to fund the 10 new places within mainstream schools, which will save £8,000 per pupil, compared to a place in a special school.
Five schools are also preparing to offer an additional five places each from September 2024 – Maltby Manor Academy; Thurcroft Junior Academy; Brinsworth Whitehill; Winterhill School and Brinsworth Academy
Additional places will be provided over the next two academic years.
Cllr Victoria Cusworth: “We have seen a steep rise in demand for SEN provision in Rotherham, we started looking at this back in 2017
“We are ahead of the curve when we look at other authorities. Our specialist provision for social, emotional mental health needs elements..was one of the first in the country.”
The Local Government association has called for further funding from the government, as the number of children with Education, Health and Care Plans (EHCPs)increased by nine per cent last year nationally.