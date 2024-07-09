They do say never work with children or animals…

But gentle giant Moose the Newfoundland proved to be the perfect pupil – when he visited a Sheffield primary school to teach students about his work as a therapy dog.

Moose – who weighs 10-and-a-half stone, and stands at more than 6ft tall on his hind legs – visited Mylnhurst Preparatory School in Ecclesall with owner Andrea Wilson, a qualified teacher of the deaf.

Andrea explained that, despite his size, Moose – who weighs about the same as an adult female gorilla – is the perfect chaperone to calm the nerves of children and toddlers undergoing hearing tests or having ear moulds fitted in hospital.

Moose the Newfoundland visited Mylnhurst Preparatory School

“Lots of children are frightened of going into hospital, so we have trained Moose to work with the audiologists,” said Andrea, who leads the peripatetic team within Rotherham Council’s Hearing Impairment department’s inclusion services.

“He sits alongside the children in clinic, we put a pair of headphones over his ears just like the children, and every time they hear a bleep we tell them Moose has heard it too and they get to feed him a biscuit!”

Andrea taught the Mylnhurst children the British Sign Language signs for ‘hello’ and applause, let them stroke, groom and even dress Moose in his special post-swimming dry robe and snood, and told them a few fascinating facts about one of the biggest dog breeds in the world.

“He doesn’t like the rain, but he does love to swim, and he has webbed feet so he can swim the breaststroke,” said Andrea. “If we didn’t dry his coat with a special hairdryer afterwards it would take three days to dry out.

Moose the Newfoundland proved to be the perfect pupil when he visited a Sheffield primary school

“His skin is white beneath his black coat, and from March to October he can ‘blow’ or shed so much fur it would fill 10 black bin bags. So he needs to be groomed, hard, for about 40 minutes every day.”

Three-year-old Moose, who lives in Millhouses, has been working with youngsters ever since he was an eight-week-old puppy, when Andrea first started taking him into schools to get him used to being around children.

As well as his work as a schools visitor and audiology dog, he can also pull a cart and save lives as a lifeguard, towing dinghies and ‘rescuing’ swimmers with the Manvers Lake Bears Newfoundland Dog Group.

