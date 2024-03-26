Sheffield jobs: Recruitment agency where struggling learners get breakfast before work praised by Ofsted
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Sheffield recruitment agency where trainees get food parcels for home, breakfast before work, and help with housing has been praised by Ofsted.
The caring at-home-or-on-site attitude by Momentum Recruitment, in Scotland Street, has helped hundreds of people into work since 2019.
Now, in their first visit ever by the watchdog, Ofsted has highlighted staff's efforts to make learners "feel safe, well cared for and attend training regularly," and praising them as 'Good' in all areas.
The glowing report published on March 1 reads: "Adult learners benefit from a supportive training environment.
"Staff provide learners with breakfast before starting their training to encourage an early start on site. Leaders rapidly identify those learners with financial concerns and implement support plans which include food parcels and accommodation support through local charities.
"As a result, learners feel safe and well cared for and attend training regularly."
Courses on offer from Momentum include forklift truck training, construction, welding, warehousing, nail & beauty, and supervisor.
The agency has a partnership with Sheffield Wednesday FC where door supervisor trainees can find work straight away on match days.
As well as this, the firm offers qualifications in 'fundamental British values', health & safety, and employability.
Inspectors said: "Trainers create a positive and respectful learning environment for learners... Learners work collaboratively to understand the importance of British values to themselves and employers. Learners study these topics at the start of their training to reinforce the behavioural expectations of the provider and future employers."
The report adds how the agency keep learners informed about job vacancies and hold recruitment fairs, the most recent of which was on March 22.
Director Tom Winbow said on the day: "It’s a passion for all those involved to help people who are currently out of work, upskill and gain meaningful employment come the end of the program.
"We regularly run a mini jobs fair at our centre for our own learners. Today, we had over 50 attend with more than six stalls offering jobs or further training.
"This Good grade from Ofsted is a result of continued hard work by the whole team across the company, and gives us all an immense sense of pride.
"As a company, Momentum have been supporting people into employment and onto skills nationwide since 2012. We've helped improve the lives of our students, And over the past trhree years over 2,000 individuals supported plus this has helped over 800 businesses recruit and upskill."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.