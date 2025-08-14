Minerva Learning Trust Celebrates Strong A-Level Results Across All Schools

Minerva Learning Trust is proud to announce another year of strong A Level results across its schools, now including Netherthorpe School for the first time. With three schools contributing to this year’s results, direct year-on-year comparisons are not possible; however, performance remains strong and there have been significant improvements in several key areas.

The Trust’s average grade has remained in line with last year’s results, holding steady at a C+. This reflects consistent academic achievement while also recognising the growth seen in individual subject grades.

Chapeltown Academy (CA) has seen notable increases in attainment compared to last year:

A*–A grades up by 4%

A*–B grades up by 6%

A*–C grades up by 7%

Our Distinction Stars from Chapeltown Academy!

High Storrs School (HS) continues to perform well above the 2024 national averages, with a particularly strong value-added score that is significantly above the national figure. This reflects the school’s commitment to delivering excellent teaching and outstanding student progress.

Netherthorpe School (NT) has also shown improvement compared to last year:

A*–A grades up by 2%

A*–B grades up by 9%

A*–C grades up by 7%

Average grade rising from C– to C

Trust-wide Success

Students from Chapeltown Academy proudly showing off their results

Across the three schools, results demonstrate strong achievements, with the Trust recording notable overall gains in attainment and progress measures. These successes reflect the dedication of staff, the resilience of students, and the unwavering support of families across the Trust.

CEO of Minerva Learning Trust, Bev Matthews said: “We are incredibly proud of what our students have achieved. Their results reflect their dedication, the high-quality teaching they receive, and the collaborative spirit across our Trust.”

