A Sheffield sixth form has announced six students from its first ever Year 13 cohort are heading to the University of Cambridge.

Mercia Collegiate Sixth Form are sending six of its very first A-Levels students to the internationally recognised university.

Mercia School shared this photo of their six scholars who are now bound for University of Cambridge. | Mercia School

The school on Carter Knowle Road opened in 2018 and was rated ‘Outstanding’ in all areas by Ofsted in 2023. Since then, it has ranked second in the country for pupil progress in its most recent GCSE results, before launching its sixth form offering in September 2023.

Mercia says it has emphasised preparing students for ‘elite universities’, offering support such as mock interviews, university visits, and personalised application guidance.

Now, six students have secured offers for courses at Cambridge, currently ranked as the fifth best there is by the QS World University Rankings. They are:

Connor B – Human, Social and Political Science, Corpus Christi College

Isabella G – Human, Social and Political Science, Pembroke College

Amaan H – Geography, Girton College

Laura P – Law, Clare College

Indira S – Medieval & Modern Languages, Corpus Christi College

Matilda W – Medicine, Lucy Cavendish College

Mr Dominic Ridler, Head of Sixth Form, said: "Our scholars have worked tirelessly on both their studies and Oxbridge applications, and we couldn’t be prouder. To receive six Cambridge offers in our first year of A Level teaching is a significant achievement."

Parents also spoke highly of the school’s support.

Louise and Sam, parents of ‘Laura P’, said in a statement shared by the school: "Mercia is helping to level up education for the children of Sheffield to match the best private schools.”