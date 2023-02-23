OPINION: If anyone has, in fact, applied for Mercia School’s assistant headteacher position after the week it’s had, they might just be the perfect candidate, writes Alastair Ulke.

I would say it is the Sheffield school that is looking for a new member of its executive team. But from the advert, it is clear this is really the story of one man looking for his deputy sheriff – Dean Webster, who it should be noted signs off as ‘headmaster’ in the advert.

“I am seeking a highly skilled and talented individual, with a thirst to learn, to serve as the school’s Assistant Headteacher,” wrote Mr Webster in the 11-page long, 3,000 word job outline that also features a photo of himself posing with the Conservative Minister Power Stance.

He’s a professional model, did you know?

A job advert from Mercia School and headmaster Dean Webster this week asked for someone "wedded to the job" who will work "ridiculously hard" from 7am to 6pm. It didn't go down well online.

“The successful candidate will ooze leadership in their interactions, they will be a great orator,” breathed Mr Webster, possibly to himself in the mirror.

“We want someone who handles authority well, is willing to hold the line and lead with bravery, when needed.”

Mr Webster – sorry, Mercia School – wants “someone who rolls up their sleeves, a doer and a grafter, not just a visionary but someone who also walks the hard yards.”

I’m tempted to suggest The Headmaster wrote the advert after musing on all the qualities he brings to *his* school.

The 11-page long, 3,000 word advert featured Headmaster Dean Webster write in the first person and saying his school will not "carry anyone".

"[We] want a likeminded individual who will work ridiculously hard to deliver for our pupils. When I state ridiculously hard, I mean it! You will have to live and breathe the school, and be wedded to it. It may dominate your life on occasions,” the advert says.

As the advert makes clear, this is up to and including giving up Saturdays to haul children in for detention, working 7am – 6pm, being available on evenings, meeting in holidays, “being on high alert”, “high energy and sacrifice” and working with a Headmaster whose top-down culture is: “We can’t carry anyone.”

You must also teach.

What follows is a three-page list of duties and desirable qualities. More tub-thumping, mostly.

A district secretary for the National Education Union says the advert promotes an "unhealthy" culture in schools and has reminded Mr Webster that schools "are not a dictatorship".

“To deliver the vision for Mercia School without fear or favour,” “deliver with bravery the vision for the school,” that sort of thing.

Peppered in there were some other phrases straight from the boardroom – “We don't underestimate the power of vision and direction, these are irresistible forces, able to transform obstacles into new pathways forward,” or something.

“Not put off? Fantastic, you could be what we are looking for,” the blurb signs off for this very serious, senior position job advert.

The advert went live on TES on February 16. After it spread to Twitter, I imagine it got rather more eyes on it than expected.

“The advert is everything that is wrong in teaching today,” wrote Becky Horsfield. “It's exactly why so many (myself included) are leaving the profession. Honestly, it makes me furious.”

Omar Akbar of the (Un)official Teacher’s Manual podcast wrote: “Imagine having such a flagrant disregard for well-being during a time when teachers are striking not only over pay, but over the exact kind of workplace described in this advert being too common. If I didn’t laugh I’d cry.”

Meanwhile, Labour’s candidate seeking election as MP for the Sheffield Central ward in the next election, Abtisam Mohamed, said the advert “shouldn't be the kind of leadership we seek to promote in our schools”, and NEU Sheffield district secretary Toby Mallinson gently reminded Mr Webster schools “are not a dictatorship” and he “doesn’t own the school”.

Thus began the social media trial of Dean Webster and Mercia School, an academy where the lobby has both “100% All day everyday” and “Home of the Hardest Working Children in Sheffield” emblazoned on the walls.

If that’s not enough, the school contract, which all children must sign, begins with “Demanding Excellent Behaviour.”

Several articles were published in October 2022 dubbing Mercia ‘Britain’s Strictest School’, where children reportedly cannot look out of windows in class, are silent in the corridors, do homework 4pm-5pm as ‘self study’ and are kept in line by roving ‘Monitor Staff’, who may or may not be keeping an eye on the teachers too.

Detentions are given for visiting shops “on the journey to/from school”, which I wonder how they police.

And if you have a problem with any of this, you young rebellious minds, the school contract reads: “Pupils will accept all sanctions immediately, without argument,” with instant withdrawal from classes for ‘defying a teacher’ or ‘reacting badly to a demerit or instruction (rolling eyes, sighing, questioning)’.

Beyond all that, some have argued the advert is discriminatory. Certain people with religious beliefs cannot give up Saturdays or work 7am – 6pm. Women, anyone with caring responsibilities, anyone with children or anyone planning to have children cannot be “wedded to the job” – besides the point phrases like that create a culture of overwork and intimidation, as does “we cannot carry anyone”.

Seemingly the only person fit for the role of Deputy Sheriff is another power striding young man in a suit like The Headmaster, or someone prepared to pile up all that is left to them outside the school gates.

The advert was posted on February 16 with an application date of March 10 – but, was deleted on February 17.

If anyone didn’t go for the assistant headteacher job, maybe they could take another vacancy at Mercia School –because Mr Webster is also “likely to recruit”, by September 2023, a teacher of English, Maths, Science, French, Geography, and History.

