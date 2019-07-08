Meet the Sheffield sports charity who are inspiring young people
A sports organisation has hit a major milestone by supporting over 250 young people in Sheffield get into work, training or education.
Street League is a national charity which uses sport to tackle youth unemployment from disadvantaged areas like Sharrow, Firth Park and Parsons Cross.
Young people are finding it harder to find work after leaving education combined with the rising competitive job market, according to the charity.
It says mental health issues that many young people face make securing a job a real added challenge as well.
Munkuti Kaisi, a graduate of Street League who now works at the English Institute of Sport, said: “Thanks to street league I’ve started to believe in myself and now I think I can achieve my goals. There’s a lot of pressure on young people to succeed in life and there’s not always the support there. Organisations like Street League provide that vital support to get people on track and all I can say to them is thank you.”
David Bly, who is sports programme and engagement manager at SIV and runs English Institute of Sport, said: “We’re delighted to partner and host Street League as we both see the benefit of providing opportunities to young people from our local communities.
“It’s inspiring for the young people to come to our facilities and work alongside elite sportspeople like the boxer Anthony Joshua. We are really proud to play a key role in changing young people’s lives by moving them into work.”
Sports League use football and sport to engage with young people - they support them to gain the qualifications they need and develop their skills for employment.
Around 150 young people have achieved their qualifications in maths and English in the last four years thanks to support from the People’s Postcode Lottery which has provided funding.