Meersbrook Bank Primary Recognised as Sheffield's only School of Sanctuary

Meersbrook Bank Primary and Nursery School have been awarded the prestigious School of Sanctuary award. They are currently the only school in Sheffield to hold this award.

They have worked hard to ensure all children understand the reasons why refugees seek sanctuary and in making the school a safe and welcoming space for all newcomers, whether they be new to the country or just moving schools.

This work has culminated in a comprehensive review of all the school’s practices and polices, displays, curriculum and the stories and books on offer in the library.

Three assessors visited in January to check that everything was in place. They spent a large amount of their time speaking to children to ascertain the impact of the work, which has been led by Caroline Grant, who also is the school’s safeguarding lead and Nursery teacher.

Meersbrook Bank Primary School offers a warm welcome for all new pupils.

The assessors commented that the “school is clearly committed to making sure every child feels welcomed and valued in school and that they are effectively supported and their families are involved in this too. With schools facing so many pressures and differing priorities, the school’s proactive approach to this is truly impressive. The children clearly feel very safe and comfortable in your school and in their relationships with staff. Those who had attended other schools said Meersbrook was their favourite because everyone was so kind.”

Headteacher, Gemma Harvey, is extremely proud of all the staff and children have already achieved.

“We will continue to review and refine our efforts, including increasing the links with our community and external partners. The attitudes and values of our children are reflective of our hope for the future and reflect what amazing community we have.”

The visitors said: “The children with whom we spoke are an absolute credit to you - polite, friendly, engaged and very considerate to us and one another. They answered our questions sensitively and thoughtfully and even when they weren’t sure of the facts, their answers demonstrated that they lead with kindness and understanding first and foremost. If only more adults did the same!”