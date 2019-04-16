Majority of Sheffield children receive place at preferred primary school

The majority of children in Sheffield have received a place at a primary school of their choice.

Of the 6,186 children who will be starting school in September, 98 per cent have been given a place at one of their three preferred schools.

In addition, 92 per cent of those have been given their first school preference, equating to 5685 children, with just over five per cent or 325 children having their second preferences met.

This compared to around one per cent, or 71 children, who received had their third preference met.

However, this means that the two per cent who missed out – around 105 children – will be referred back to their catchment area or be allocated the nearest school with places available.

Dawn Walton, Director of Commissioning, Inclusion and Learning said: “It is fantastic that 98% of children in Sheffield have been allocated places at one of their schools of choice.

“We are focused on supporting children across the city to succeed and achieve as much as they can during their time at school, and being able to offer the large majority of children a place at a school of their choice is key to making sure they are given the best opportunity to excel.

“Children who didn’t get a school of their choice have been allocated an alternative school in their catchment area that has places available and is nearest to their home.”

Parents whose child has not been offered a place at their preferred school do have the right to appeal.

Information and advice is available to those did not get their preferred school. More information is available at http://www.sheffield.gov.uk/home/schools-childcare/catchment-areas-over-subscribed-schools

Parents and carers can also email the team at ed-admissions@sheffield.gov.uk