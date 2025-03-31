Lydgate Junior: Pupils throw 70s dress up day to celebrate Sheffield school's 50 years with tie dye abound

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 31st Mar 2025, 12:53 BST

It was Rahleigh Choppers, Bagpuss and tie dye abound at a Sheffield school last week at a celebratory 70s dress up day.

Lydgate Junior School marked the 50th ‘birthday’ of their main school building with a day of long-hair, glamour and flower power.

The party on March 28 saw the whole school get involved with a 1975 dress-up day, where staff maybe dug out some of their parents’ clothes, while the children probably had to ask who Robert Plant was.

Pupils have been learning about the 1970s culture - the clothes, magazines, children's programmes, sweets, and, of course, the music.

Headteacher Rachel Hurding said: “We all enjoyed stepping out to 'Tiger feet' and having a fashion show with David Bowie’s 'Fame' playing.

“We have shared records, and the children were amazed that you could only watch television at the time the programme was on - there was no catch up back in the 70s!

“We have been sharing photos of the staff from 1975 too.”

The pupils will follow up their hairspray afternoon with a whole school art project, reveling in 70s patterns, bagpuss, tie dye, Raleigh Choppers, macrame and string pictures.

There is also a plan to hold an open day in the summer for past pupils to come and see their old school.

Take a look at how staff and pupils celebrated 70s day and all the inventive costumes all the children came up with in our gallery below.

The staff and pupils of Lydgate Junior School held a 70s day to celebrate 50 years since their main building opened in 1975.

70s Day at Lydgate Junior School

The staff and pupils of Lydgate Junior School held a 70s day to celebrate 50 years since their main building opened in 1975.

70s Day at Lydgate Junior School

70s Day at Lydgate Junior School

70s Day at Lydgate Junior School

