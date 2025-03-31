Lydgate Junior School marked the 50th ‘birthday’ of their main school building with a day of long-hair, glamour and flower power.

The party on March 28 saw the whole school get involved with a 1975 dress-up day, where staff maybe dug out some of their parents’ clothes, while the children probably had to ask who Robert Plant was.

Pupils have been learning about the 1970s culture - the clothes, magazines, children's programmes, sweets, and, of course, the music.

Headteacher Rachel Hurding said: “We all enjoyed stepping out to 'Tiger feet' and having a fashion show with David Bowie’s 'Fame' playing.

“We have shared records, and the children were amazed that you could only watch television at the time the programme was on - there was no catch up back in the 70s!

“We have been sharing photos of the staff from 1975 too.”

The pupils will follow up their hairspray afternoon with a whole school art project, reveling in 70s patterns, bagpuss, tie dye, Raleigh Choppers, macrame and string pictures.

There is also a plan to hold an open day in the summer for past pupils to come and see their old school.

Take a look at how staff and pupils celebrated 70s day and all the inventive costumes all the children came up with in our gallery below.

1 . 70s Day at Lydgate Junior School The staff and pupils of Lydgate Junior School held a 70s day to celebrate 50 years since their main building opened in 1975. | Lydgate Junior School Photo Sales

2 . 70s Day at Lydgate Junior School The staff and pupils of Lydgate Junior School held a 70s day to celebrate 50 years since their main building opened in 1975. | Lydgate Photo Sales

3 . 70s Day at Lydgate Junior School The staff and pupils of Lydgate Junior School held a 70s day to celebrate 50 years since their main building opened in 1975. | Lydgate Junior School Photo Sales