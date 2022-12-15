A Sheffield primary school had to tell children to stay at home this morning after a gas leak was discovered on site.

Lower Meadow Primary Academy, in Batemoor, is shut today after a caretaker arrived at around 7.15am and there was deemed to be a safety risk.

Parents were initially told there would be a delayed opening at 10am. But inspectors soon ruled the problem could not be easily fixed and pupils were told to stay home. School work has been sent home.

It comes as an inset teacher training day is also planned for Friday, meaning the school will not be open tomorrow either.