Lord Lieutenant for South Yorkshire visits Sheffield students to raise career aspirations

Head Student Nabeel Ahmed, Year 11 and a range of Year 9 Prefects, with Lord Lieutenant Andrew Coombe

Pupils from Firth Park Academy, in Shiregreen, heard from Lord Lieutenant Andrew Coombe who discussed career routes and progressions in a bid to help the children learn about the different opportunities available to them in the 21st century.

Nabeel Ahmed and a range of Year 9 Prefects, with Mr Coombe

Mr Coombe also spoke about his rise own career as a former lawyer and retired chartered accountant who took the role of High Sheriff of South Yorkshire, whilst being a Trustee of various charitable organisations, before being appointed as The Queen’s Personal Representative.

Dean Jones, Principal at Firth Park Academy, part of the Academies Enterprise Trust, said: “We heard the Lord-Lieutenant’s inspirational speech at the Children’s University Awards. It was clear to me that Mr Coombe would be a wonderful role model for our pupils to hear from, as part of our drive to develop character, foster a love of learning, promote future career progression and encourage academic success, to help them to go on and lead remarkable lives.

“Our pupils were blown away listening to Mr Coombe’s rise to success, especially given that the Lord-Lieutenant chose to take an apprenticeship route through education rather than a traditional University route, and who has spent most of his working life based in South Yorkshire.”

On the day the Lord Lieutenant delivered an assembly outlining his career highlights, with the aim of broadening the students' horizons.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Head Student Nabeel Ahmed, Year 11, with South Yorkshire Police INSPIRING Youth Awards police officers, and Charlie Ward, with Andrew Coombe.

Mr Coombe toured The Workplace - Firth Park’s newly launched vocational education hub - and discussed his passion for advancing vocational education with students and staff.

The Lord Lieutenant also met with Year 9 students aspiring to be Senior Prefects and Head Students, coaching them to run effective election campaigns and building confidence in oracy skills.

Andrew Coombe, HM Lord Lieutenant of South Yorkshire, said: “I very much enjoyed my visit to Firth Park Academy. It is clear that the school is working very hard to ensure that their pupils are given a broad-based education including many life skill learning opportunities which will help them in later life. There is a very caring atmosphere that permeates throughout the school.”

Julian Drinkall, CEO of the Academies Enterprise Trust, said: “Firth Park Academy is truly making the most of every opportunity for all its students – seeking out local role models to inspire their pupils, allowing them to understand that anything is possible via so many different routes. Our driving purpose is to help young people to go on and lead remarkable lives, and Firth Park is doing just that.”