Teachers at a Sheffield sixth form college are set to strike again in a row over a trade union rep.

Members of the National Education Union at Longley Park Sixth Form College will walk out on Tuesday, January 21 with picket lines set up from 8am.

The college is part of the Brigantia Trust. The dispute is over performance management procedures used on trade union representative, Duncan Blackie, the NEU says.

Teachers first went on strike on December 18 in a move supported by 93 per cent of NEU members in a ballot.

Teachers at Longley Park Sixth Form College will walk out on Tuesday 21st January and picket lines will be set up at the site from 8am. | Google

Rafia Hussain, Sheffield NEU branch secretary, said: “Members feel their ability to legitimately organise through their trade union has been seriously impeded by these actions by their employer.

“It is our view that Duncan is being targeted as a trade unionist who has valiantly represented NEU members in Sheffield for twenty years. As a result, our members at the college will take further strike action.”

Further strikes were planned on January 29 and 30, he warned.