Local students take action to clear litter

Students and staff from Outwood Academy City spent a morning with local residents, carrying out a litter pick in the Richmond area.

The group, which included 15 staff and students from the academy, collected 17 bags of litter from around the Stradbroke Road area. Students and staff worked alongside residents, Andy Cook, Andrea Cook and David Morton.

The students, led by student leaders, are all passionate about supporting their local community and protecting the environment. The school is currently working towards becoming a Plastic Free School.

The event was organised by Outwood Academy City and Andy Cook of the local litter picking group S13 Keep It Clean.

Emily Rosaman, Principal at Outwood Academy City, said: “It is vital for our students to support improving our local community. Our students are keen to take responsibility for looking after the environment around them, so this was a great opportunity for them to help lead the way and learn how small actions can make a big difference.

“We hope to have many more community events throughout the year to ensure we have lots of opportunities to develop their skills and get involved in activities to improve our local area.”

Andy Cook, of S13 Keep It Clean, added: “It was an absolute pleasure to have worked with Outwood Academy City. The pupils were all super enthusiastic, and it was a pleasure to collaborate with young people who are so dedicated and eco-conscious; this is our future right here!

“The school strives to be plastic-free on its site and is dedicated to the fight against litter, so much so that our joint litter pickings will become a regular thing, not just for the week.”