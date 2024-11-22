Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Three exceptional students at The Birley Academy celebrate nominations for the prestigious Sheffield Youth Awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sheffield Youth Awards, hosted this year at Cutlers Hall, recognise and celebrate the city’s most talented young people.

Everyone at the Sheffield-based academy, which is part of L.E.A.D. Academy Trust were incredibly proud to see Amber in Year 10, Tensi in Year 11 and Isla in Year 8 recognised for their work as part of the Sheffield Youth Cabinet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sheffield Youth Cabinet is an elected council voted for by 11–18-year-olds in the Southeast Sheffield community. The Cabinet meets monthly to drive forward and coordinate campaigns in support of their local community.

Local students recognised at the Sheffield Youth Awards 2024

The students are all part of the Climate Action Working Group which is part of the Youth Voice & Influence Service that won the ‘Young Residents Voice Champion Award’. The group have recently been involved in creating screen prints for an art exhibition to raise awareness of climate change.

Student voice is an important part of school life at The Birley Academy. Last year the school won a Silver Democracy Award when over 80% of students voted in the Sheffield Youth Cabinet elections.

Additionally, students at the school have the opportunity to be part of the Student Leadership Team, where they represent the views of their peers. The Student Leadership Team have been successful in championing a wide range of initiatives, including those related to recycling and inclusion.

Year 10 student Amber said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were invited to a huge event at Cutlers Hall, it was really exciting! Everyone sat around large tables and there were really important people there like Sheffield City Council Chief Executive Kate Josephs, Deputy Council Leader Councillor Fran Belbin and South Yorkshire Mayor, Oliver Coppard, giving speeches. It was a great opportunity, and I really enjoyed it.”

Victoria Hall, Headteacher at The Birley Academy, said:

"We are all beyond proud of Amber, Tensi and Isla. Their achievements at the Sheffield Youth Awards reflect their dedication, compassion, and commitment to making a positive impact in our community.

"At our academy, we are committed to empowering our young people to be active, engaged members of society. This includes creating opportunities for our students to take on leadership roles and advocate for important issues which strengthen their own voices but also inspire their peers to do the same".