Local Principal secures prestigious research fellowship

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Jessica Stevenson, Principal of the UTC Olympic Legacy Park, has been awarded one of seven highly competitive Technical Teaching Fellowships for 2025/26. These prestigious awards are made jointly by the Education and Training Foundation (ETF) and Royal Commission for the Exhibition of 1851.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jessica's fellowship is the development of a Digital Health Hub at UTC Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park, creating a direct pathway for students into the healthcare industry. This initiative will provide hands-on experience with emerging technologies, ensuring that future healthcare professionals are prepared to navigate an increasingly digital NHS. Through this fellowship, Jessica is driving innovation in healthcare education, bridging the gap between learning and industry to shape the workforce of tomorrow.

Jessica Stevenson, Principal of UTC Olympic Legacy Park said “Being awarded the fellowship is an exciting opportunity to challenge my practice, enhance my skills, and ultimately create more meaningful learning experiences for my students.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Fellowships were formally awarded at an event held at the Royal Society in London on Friday March 28. The event saw Fellows from previous years presenting on their Fellowship activity and its impact.

Tiberiu Dancovici, Vanessa Mee, Rana ElFarra, Gerard Morgan, Steve Williams, Dan Balls, Prof. Dame Ann Dowling (Royal Commission), Claire Wood, Jay Alexander, Jessica Stevenson

Applications for Technical Teaching Fellowships are assessed against criteria including demonstrating highly effective approaches to improving teaching and learning in technical education, how the Fellowship will be used to inspire others, and the planning of professional development opportunities to impact on the pedagogy and professional practice of other teachers and trainers.

Due to the high quality of this year’s applications, 2025/26 Fellows are the largest cohort yet with seven Fellowships being awarded to nine Fellows. This year’s cohort includes the first Fellow from the Channel Islands as well as Technical Teaching Fellows from across England and Wales.

Fellows will develop knowledge transfer and exchange activities, sharing effective practice at national and regional conferences and via networks, facilitating CPD and contributing to thought leadership through an established technical community of practice. They will also contribute to a final report to engage and motivate technical education practitioners in their specialist subject areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All Fellows now also become alumni of the Royal Commission, providing them with further support to drive quality improvement in technical STEM teaching and training.

Jessica Stevenson, Principal of the UTC Olympic Legacy Park

UTC Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park is a purpose-built specialist academy and sixth form located on the Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park - a rapidly developing hub of scientific and technical innovation.

University Technical Colleges (UTCs) are government-funded science and technology academies developed with employers and universities to focus on the skills the UK needs for the future.

The UTC brings education and business together in a way that gives students the very best preparation for high quality careers, working with top employers and university partners, including the Advanced Wellbeing Research Centre, Palo Alto Networks, Medilink UK, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Sheffield Eagles, Sheffield Sharks, The University of Sheffield and Westfield Health.

For students who want more than just qualifications, the UTC provide an all-round education focused on future progression.

For more information visit: https://www.utcsheffield.org.uk/olp/