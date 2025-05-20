Local primary school raises over £750 for Sheffield Children’s Hospital

A local primary school on Owler Lane has successfully raised an outstanding £770.80 for Sheffield Children’s Hospital as part of the hospital’s Moon and Stars display for the month of Ramadan. Oasis Academy Fir Vale had originally pledged £300 to have its name displayed on a plaque on the hospital building, an initiative aimed at recognising contributions from the local community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To mark this achievement, the academy invited representatives from the hospital, including their mascot Theo, to attend a special parent assembly a few weeks ago.

Mr Rashad Hassan, Senior Learning Mentor, commented: “Raising money for Sheffield Children’s Hospital was both a challenge and an honour for the Oasis Fir Vale community. Staff, children, and parents came together during the holy month of Ramadan to promote empathy, generosity, and thinking of others.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As part of the fundraising effort, children were invited to take part in a charity raffle, with each £1 ticket giving them a chance to win a scooter. The simple yet meaningful activity inspired incredible generosity, with children eager to give in support of such a worthy cause.”

Theo (mascot for TCHC), holding the donation received from Oasis Academy Fir Vale!

Ms Helen Round, Principal, added: “It is fantastic to be able to support a local charity that helps so many children. It was great to see the children demonstrating a strong sense of community and the passion to help others.”

This initiative not only raised vital funds for a key regional hospital but also fostered a spirit of giving and unity throughout the academy community.