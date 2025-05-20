Local primary school raises over £750 for Sheffield Children’s Hospital
To mark this achievement, the academy invited representatives from the hospital, including their mascot Theo, to attend a special parent assembly a few weeks ago.
Mr Rashad Hassan, Senior Learning Mentor, commented: “Raising money for Sheffield Children’s Hospital was both a challenge and an honour for the Oasis Fir Vale community. Staff, children, and parents came together during the holy month of Ramadan to promote empathy, generosity, and thinking of others.”
“As part of the fundraising effort, children were invited to take part in a charity raffle, with each £1 ticket giving them a chance to win a scooter. The simple yet meaningful activity inspired incredible generosity, with children eager to give in support of such a worthy cause.”
Ms Helen Round, Principal, added: “It is fantastic to be able to support a local charity that helps so many children. It was great to see the children demonstrating a strong sense of community and the passion to help others.”
This initiative not only raised vital funds for a key regional hospital but also fostered a spirit of giving and unity throughout the academy community.