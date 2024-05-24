Local academy hosts successful orienteering event for Sheffield pupils

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Birley Academy, part of the L.E.A.D. Academy Trust family of schools, recently hosted an exciting orienteering event attended by over 200 pupils across the local area.

The South Sheffield school organised the event in collaboration with Forge Sports Partnership and Points Sports Partnership to provide pupils from primary schools across the city with the opportunity to develop valuable orientation and teamwork skills.

Under the guidance of the academy’s dedicated Year 9 Sports Leaders, the event kicked off with a flurry of activity as pupils collected their maps ready to face a day of stiff competition.

The pupils enjoyed immersing themselves in map reading, as they navigated between the strategically placed checkpoints. The event also provided a great opportunity for local primary pupils to be able to get outside in the sun and fresh air, while also being able to develop their navigating skillsets.

The academy’s PE Department was incredibly proud of the Year 9 student hosts. Throughout the day they demonstrated great leadership and sportsmanship skills by warmly welcoming visiting schools, overseeing the collection of student points, and providing assistance to pupils, ensuring that everyone could fully participate and enjoy the occasion.

The Birley Academy is committed to being at the heart of its community and supporting local primary schools by hosting exciting events and initiatives such as the orienteering day.

Victoria Hall, Headteacher at The Birley Academy, said:

“It is so rewarding to bring pupils from across the region together to take part in an exciting sporting event. It is always a pleasure to support our local primary schools by offering stimulating sporting opportunities to encourage pupils to have fun and enjoy their time outside while they exercise.

