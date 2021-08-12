LIVE: GCSE results day 2021 as Sheffield pupils receive their grades

Schools Minister Nick Gibb said pupils receiving their GCSEs had been through an “exceptional year” because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to Sky News, Mr Gibb said: “This is an exceptional year, designed to make sure that despite the pandemic, despite the fact we had to cancel exams, because it wouldn’t have been fair for children, young people, to sit exams when they’ve had such different experiences of Covid – the different levels of self-isolation and so on – so a teacher-assessed system was the best alternative to make sure they can go on to the next phase of their education or careers.”

He said the Government wanted examinations to return next year, adding: “We’ve already announced the adjustments to the exams – we expect all young people to be taking exams in 2022 but we will be making adjustments to those exams to reflect the fact that this cohort will have had disruption to their education as well.

“And the regulator Ofqual will be saying more about the grading standard that will be used for those exams in the autumn term.”

The schools minister said there will be a push to get back to pre-pandemic achievement levels in the “longer term” following grade inflation during the pandemic.

Asked whether there would be changes to the grading system next year, Nick Gibb told Sky News: “No, what I said was we will be talking about what the grading standard will be for the 2022 exams.

“We are also looking at, in the longer term… how to make sure we get back to the system we had before the pandemic broke where we had year-on-year no grade inflation.

“We want to get back to that system in the longer run but we have to make sure that when we do that, that we are fair between different years, different cohorts – the ones who took their exams in 2020 and 2021, and the students who take their exams in the future.

“It is fairness that lies at the heart of any decisions about grading.