The Prince’s Trust Team Programme helps young people learn valuable life skills that will aid them in the future and increase their chances of employment. Skills taught during the programme include CV writing, interview practice, team work, as well as fire and police drills and much more.

The programme is being offered by South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

It is aimed at young people aged 16 to 25 and are not in full time work or education. Lasting 12 weeks, the programme will offer the chance for these young people to meet new friends, build personal confidence and develop key life-skills.

Parkway fire station - where the first course of the Prince's Trust Programme will take place.

The programme also gives the young people valuable experience and contacts – many previous participants have landed meaningful work after the programme.

Former Royal Marine, John Daley, the current team leader for the South Yorkshire Prince’s Trust programme, says that this opportunity is a ‘New Year, New You’ opportunity.

“Over the years I’ve watched on proudly as these courses have changed hundreds of young lives, they really do make a huge impact,” he said.

“In most cases, participants come away after 12 weeks with us feeling like a totally new person. Over the course of the programme they meet new friends, gain qualifications, work experience and a range of life skills.

“We also spend time looking at things such as drug awareness, good nutrition, mental health and general healthy living.

“If you know someone that is between 16 and 25-years-old, who is currently not in work or full-time education and, ultimately, needs a bit of a boost – please get in touch with us as this programme could really change their lives.”

Two courses for the Prince’s Team Trust Programme will get underway in January, with each holding 12 places. The first course takes place at Parkway Fire Station in Sheffield, beginning January 17, and the second course takes place at Dearne Fire Station, and begins September 24.