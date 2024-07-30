Library to be transformed into school extension providing 30 extra places

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A youth centre and library will be converted into a teaching space for youngsters with social, emotional and mental health needs – creating 30 more places in Rotherham.

Herringthorpe Youth Centre and Library will transfer to Ethos Multi-Academy Trust under a lease arrangement to provide additional teaching space for Elements Academy.

This will create 30 additional education places in Rotherham, which has a higher-than-average number of pupils with special educational needs or disabilities.

The extra social, emotional and mental health needs places are needed, as an assessment (SEMH) found that Rotherham’s existing special schools are full or are working at close to capacity.

Councillor Victoria Cusworth, RMBC’s cabinet member for children and young people, told yesterday’s (July 29) cabinet meeting that the pandemic had exacerbated demand for special educational needs and disabilities places.

Herringthorpe Library, which is ‘surplus to council requirements’, has previously been used as a learning space for Rotherham Aspire Pupil Referral Unit which used it as an SEMH Centre for key stage three and four pupils.

Elements Academy will use the site to prepare pupils aged 12 to 16 for adulthood, including finding employment, further education, and training.

Ethos has applied for a grant of £179,000 to ‘bring the site up to a suitable condition for teaching and learning’.

“We want to grow that provision.

“[The library] is now unoccupied and available for use.

“We are also committed to reduce dependence on high-cost out-of-area placements, which removed children and young people from their local community, and there is evidence to suggest this can be damaging [to] a child or young person’s sense of belonging.”