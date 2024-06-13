Lady Chief Justice visits Sheffield school to discuss rule of law

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The most senior judge in England and Wales has visited Mercia School in Sheffield to talk to pupils about the work of judges, the justice system and the rule of law.

Baroness Carr of Walton-on-the Hill, the Lady Chief Justice of England & Wales, visited the school yesterday (12 June) as part of the School Engagement Programme that judges are involved in across the country.

Speaking at the secondary school, The Lady Chief Justice said: “The rule of law is a fundamental constitutional principle which underpins an open and fair society. Every day, many thousands of judges make decisions which affect people’s lives, and their livelihoods. But most people have little idea of what goes on unless they find themselves in the system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“There are judges from all walks of life and at many various levels in courts and tribunals. I want to send a message to all students, from whatever background, that they could be the lawyers and judges of the future.”

From left to right: the Recorder of Sheffield, the Lady Chief Justice, Headteacher Dean Webster

Baroness Carr was joined on the school visit by the Recorder of Sheffield, HHJ Jeremy Richardson KC.

Headteacher of the Mercia School, Dean Webster, said: “I’m delighted the Lady Chief Justice agreed to visit our school yesterday to educate us all about the justice system and talk with our pupils about the vital work of the judiciary.

“We want our pupils to feel empowered and inspired to pursue the career of their dreams and I hope that this talk today will inspire some of them to become the judges and lawyers of the next generation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The School Engagement Programme is backed up by online resources that are available to schools and students on the judiciary's website: https://www.judiciary.uk/about-the-judiciary/diversity/schools-engagement/. These include notes for lessons, fact sheets and other resources to help schools facilitate learning about the justice system and rule of law.