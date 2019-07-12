Joy for Sheffield primary school with 'good' Ofsted rating

Lower Meadow Primary School, in Batemoor, secured the rating following a visit from the education watchdog last month – a turnaround for the school which was deemed to ‘require improvement’ before converting to an academy in 2016 under the governance of the Astrea Academy Trust.

Staff and pupils at Lower Meadow Primary School celebrating the 'good' judgement

In the most recent report, Ofsted inspectors noted that leaders have a ‘clear, ambitious vision’ and want ‘nothing less than the best for all pupils’.

The broad and balanced curriculum was said to be ‘enriched’ with a ‘wide range of different experiences’ and the safeguarding was said to be ‘strong’.

Pupils were said to be ‘well behaved’ in lessons with ‘positive attitudes towards learning in lessons, around school and at break times.

However inspectors noted that although attendance has improved, too many boys are still missing school frequently and middle-attaining pupils are not always given enough challenge.

Libby Nicholas, Chief Executive of Astrea said: “I am bursting with pride for Lower Meadow and what Karen Brown and her team have achieved. The academy has come a long way in a short space of time and is clearly now a primary school of choice for the local community.

“I have every confidence that the academy will continue to improve, but it’s clear that they are already a living and breathing example of Astrea’s commitment to provide an education that ‘inspires beyond measure’. Huge congratulations to the whole team – this is richly deserved.”

Karen Brown, Principal of Lower Meadow said: “We are delighted that Lower Meadow has been recognised by Ofsted for our incredible hard work, commitment and determination to ensure the very best for our pupils.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the children, staff and parents who truly deserve this Good report and I look forward to continuing to build on this success over the coming years. I am simply jumping up and down with joy!”

To improve the school must now ensure the books that pupils use to practise their reading match their phonics knowledge, and tasks provide consistent challenge for all pupils.

Middle leaders must be given more opportunity to assess the quality of their teaching, learning and assessment and attendance, especially for boys, needs to improve.