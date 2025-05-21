International re-accreditation for Sheffield Business School

Sheffield Business School at Sheffield Hallam University has achieved reaccreditation from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), placing it among the top six per cent of business schools globally.

The AACSB extended its accreditation of Sheffield Business School for six years following a peer review visit in March.

Reviewers commended Sheffield Business School for best practice in areas including the integration of employability at every level of study, engagement with businesses, student support and inclusive teaching.

AACSB accreditation provides a framework of international standards against which business schools around the world assess the quality of their educational practice, ensuring that they have the resources, credentials, and commitment needed to provide students with a first-rate, future-focused business education.

AACSB, the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business, is the largest global standard-setting body for business education, strengthening the world’s business schools through accreditation, thought leadership, and transformative learning.

The AACSB team working with Sheffield Business School identified a considerable number of areas for commendations and best practice which include:

The Curriculum Integrated Employability modules at every level of study

Engagement with enterprises and businesses through Knowledge Exchange

Support for students

Quality assurance processes

The ongoing initiatives to aimed at reducing awarding gaps and inclusive practice

Dr. Sam Giove, Director of Sheffield Business School, said: "I'm so proud that we have been reaccredited by AACSB for the maximum six-year term. This remarkable achievement reflects our dedication to excellence. The evaluation team specifically commended our outstanding business education, research, innovation, and external engagement.

“AACSB accredits the world's very best business schools, and we're proud to stand among them as we continue empowering our students, so they have what it takes to be responsible leaders, work in partnership with the business community, and make impactful contributions to our city, region, and the internationally."

The reaccreditation arrives as Sheffield Business School prepares to move to its new home at the gateway to the city and at the heart of the University’s Howard Street campus development. The brand-new net zero ready building provides first class learning and collaboration space to complement top-rated courses enhancing the experience of Sheffield Business School students whilst they study in a world leading business school.

Stephanie Bryant, Executive Vice President and Global Chief Accreditation Officer at AACSB, said: “AACSB congratulates each institution on achieving AACSB accreditation. The commitment to earning accreditation is a true reflection of each school’s dedication—not only to its students, alumni network, and greater business community—but to society as a whole.”

AACSB now has 1,055 accredited institutions in over 69 countries and territories. Achieving this milestone ensures greater access to high-quality business education for learners around the world and businesses seeking top talent.