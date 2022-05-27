She won the silver award for secondary school teacher of the year, after guiding some of her pupils to make 11 months worth of progress in their reading in just three months.

She said: “I love working with young people. I love the challenge that every day brings and I really enjoy seeing pupils grow from lack of confidence into developing into mature young men and women, and keeping in touch with them when they leave. When they come back and let me know that they remember school, it’s lovely.”

Inspirational Sheffield teacher Tara Hall, from Fire Vale Academy, has been honoured for her work helping children read.

In 2021, with reading a major priority for her school, Tara began her most recent role supporting reading for those who need it most. A total of 76 per cent of her year eight reading class made huge progress this year with 62 per cent of them making over 11 months of progress in just three months.

Pearson National Teaching Award

Tara, who teaches English at Fir Vale School, on Owler Lane, was named as one of 80 Pearson National Teaching Award Silver Award winners across the country for her outstanding commitment to changing the lives of the children they work with every day.

Tara started teaching in 1994, and by her second year of teaching she was in charge of key stage four English. She started as literacy co-ordinator at Fir Vale School in 1999 and has been a leader at all levels, from head of English to mentoring early career teachers and those in teacher training.

She has led various successful projects, including behaviour for learning, classroom management, developing effective relationships with pupils, marking, literacy and encouraging reluctant readers.

Personal circumstances led her to research attachment disorder and the importance of developing healthy and safe relationships in school.

She used this to contribute to the school’s Healthy Minds project.

As a Silver Award winner, Tara Hall has now been shortlisted to win one of just 16 Gold Awards later in the year.