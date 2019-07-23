Improved Sheffield primary receives 'good' Ofsted rating

Abbeyfield Primary Academy, in Pitsmoor, is ‘improving quickly’ according to Ofsted inspectors who visited the school last month.

Principal Helen Best, pictured celebrating Abbeyfield Primary Academy's latest Ofsted report

In the report, they praised the school’s ‘determined and skilful’ principal Helen Best for her ‘unswerving determination’ to ensure all pupils achieve their full potential.

She is ‘well supported’ in the turnaround of the school by other senior leaders and the Five Rivers Trust, inspectors said.

As a result, the school is said to be on an ‘upwards trajectory’ are pupils’ outcomes are ‘improving quickly’.

Inspectors also said the quality of teaching is ‘strong’, behaviour is ‘vastly improved’ and morale among staff is ‘high’.

And, there is said to be a ‘trend of rising outcomes’ within the school since it converted to an academy, which has seen pupils’ achievement in reading, writing and mathematics at both Key Stage 1 and 2 strongly improve.

However, despite high expectations from teachers, ‘very occasionally’ the most able pupils are not moved on in their learning ‘as effectively as they could be’.

Inspectors also said that some gaps in the pupils’ basic knowledge still persist, as a ‘legacy of inadequate teaching prior to academy conversion’.

Mrs Best said: “We are absolutely delighted with the outcome from Ofsted. I am so proud of the hard work and dedication that the staff and children have shown over the past three years and the good judgement really does demonstrate this.

“This outcome also would not have been achieved without the support from parents and families. We have accomplished so much in the past three years and we know we can achieve even higher and are all dedicated to this journey.”

To improve the school must ensure all pupils are challenged to further their knowledge, skills and understanding and are moved on in their learning when they are ready.

Pupils’ phonic skills need to be extended, and teachers need to ensure they recap learned sounds to ensure any uncertainties are spotted and dealt with.

To promote more ‘secure progress’ the school must also continue to eliminate the legacy of gaps in pupils basic knowledge.