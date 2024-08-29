‘I am honoured’ – North Notts Headmaster appointed.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Worksop College and Ranby House has announced the appointment of Charles Bailey as their new Headmaster.

Mr Bailey said: "I am honoured to have been appointed as the next Headmaster of Worksop College. It is an extremely exciting time in the history of Worksop College and Ranby House, and I look forward to contributing to the next stage of the schools’ development, building on the excellent work of Dr John Price. The vision and ethos of the schools are compelling and forward-thinking. It will be a privilege to work at an establishment that values holistic education, the modern boarding school ethos, and the development of each individual child. I have already felt the warmth and sense of community at the schools, and my family and I are eagerly anticipating joining this community in April 2025 and becoming part of these leading independent co-educational schools."

The father of two has held several key leadership roles, including his current position as Director of Studies, as well as Head of Theology & Philosophy, Assistant Housemaster, and Head of Learning Skills to name a few.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An advocate for holistic education, Charles has also been deeply involved in co-curricular activities, including coaching rugby, football, and cricket, as well as participating in the Combined Cadet Force (CCF) and the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.

Worksop College new Headmaster

Passionate about education, he has also served as a foundation governor at a Church of England primary school and worked with the International Boys’ Schools Coalition as a teacher-trainer and trustee. Charles is also a Fellow of the Chartered College of Teaching, underscoring his dedication to the advancement of educational practices.

The Worksop College community is confident that Charles will build on the school’s rich traditions and values while guiding it into an exciting future. His passion for holistic education, coupled with his strategic vision and extensive experience, makes him an exceptional choice to lead Worksop College and Ranby House.