A Sheffield nursery is closing its doors after 50 years while warning a “childcare crisis” is ripping through England.

Hunter's Bar Playschool, based out of St Augustine’s Scout Hall in Botanical Road, is closing down on Thursday, February 21 with the loss of 30 early years places for children aged between two and five.

Staff say they cannot afford to operate the registered charity anymore and that Government rates for free childcare hours no longer cover bills.

Emily Baughan, parents committee chair, told the BBC: "The government offers children 30 free hours, but the rate they pay us doesn't cover rent, staffing costs, heating, so we are one of a number of settings to go out of business since the pandemic."

Sheffield has lost several nurseries in recent months, including the closure of Springfield Nursery at Springfield Primary School and Hamilton House in Montgomery Road.

Meanwhile, in February 2024, Dr Sipra Deb, the managing director of eight nurseries, including Sheffield’s Seeds to Stars Nursery and Frecheville Children’s Nursery, warned the battle against underfunding, rising costs and declining staff retention would lead to provisions closing “left, right and centre”.

A Department for Education spokesperson said early years funding had increased by more than £2 million and the Government would "ensure childcare is accessible and affordable for all".

Hunter’s Bar Playschool’s managing director, Katie Shipley, told the BBC parents’ home/work balance had also shifted.

She said: “When I first started working here each family had a 'stay at home' mum or dad.

"Now it seems everyone has to work, so they need childcare for much longer."

Other closures in recent years include Ecclesall Pre-School, in Ringinglow Road in February 2023, with the nursery’s team saying they were struggling to recruit staff to the point they did not have enough members to “run safely” while aiming criticism at “underfunding” in the early years sector.

Then, in April 2023, the former operators of Sunshine Nursery, in Lewis Road, announced its closure, citing gaps in Government funding. New operators Sunshine Care Centre Ltd took over in 2023. The nursery was rated Good by Ofsted in 2025.