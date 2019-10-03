How well do you know your nursery rhymes? - Sheffielders invited to join Twinkl’s charity record attempt​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

The Twinkl team are on the hunt for groups to take part in the Guinness World Record attempt to raise money for BBC Children in Need

Twinkl Educational Publishing is attempting to break the record for ‘most people in a nursery rhyme singing relay', which is where every word of a nursery rhyme is sung by a different person, with the first person singing a word, the person next to them the second, and so on until the song finishes.

As the Official Educational Partner of BBC Children in Need, Twinkl is organising the attempt – which will take place at the Crucible Theatre on Thursday, November 7, between 9:45 and 11:30am – to raise money and awareness for the charity and the projects it supports to help children and young people in the UK.

The Sheffield publisher has chosen well-known nursery rhymes in an attempt to break the record, which currently stands at 288 participants, and is inviting groups and communities of any size to get involved.

They will be joined on the day by an adjudicator, along with Guinness World Record’s star-shaped mascot, Ally Zing, and BBC Children in Need’s iconic mascot, Pudsey Bear.

Jonathan Seaton, Co-founder and CEO of Twinkl, said: “We are delighted to be bringing together the wonderful community we have here in Sheffield for what will be an exciting and unique event. We are welcoming all different kinds of groups so if this sounds of interest to you, please do register or get in touch with us.”

In 2018, the team at Twinkl raised over £16,000 for BBC Children in Need through various activities such as triathlons, abseiling and a sponsored leg wax – and this year the team are hoping to raise even more.

School groups of children in Year 3 or above, choirs or teams of work colleagues are asked to register their interest by Monday, October 14, by filling out the Twinkl Guinness World Record Registration document here.

Numbers will be finalised closer to ‘The Big Twinkl Sing-Along’ so those who are unsure of how many people from their school or organisation will be participating are asked to provide an approximate number when registering.