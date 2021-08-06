How to get your special 'congratulations' message published in our paper as exam results are announced

Although many students have not been able to undertake exams due to the Covid pandemic, it is still the time of year when exam results drop through letterboxes or into email inboxes. This time is undoubtedly a nervous period as each student patiently waits to learn their grades.

And we want to give people the chance to tell the world – or at least the city - how proud they are of their special student(s) in The Star newspaper.

It doesn’t matter whether the student in your life is receiving their GCSE or A-level results, has completed a degree, finishing an apprenticeship or is someone who has achieved their vocational qualification at college.

A-Level results 2017 at Longley Park Sixth Form College in Sheffield. Picture: Chris Etchells

We want to celebrate success of every kind. There will certainly be students with lots of top grades, but we also think it is right to recognise the efforts of everyone who has worked hard to achieve the very best grade they could. Everyone deserves credit and recognition for giving it their all.

In anticipation of next weeks exam results, we are offering readers the opportunity to send a short public greeting to these extra special students.

Here’s how you can send a message to get published in our paper:

** Click here to fill in the form, we will take care of the rest.””

Just tell us your message in 50 words or less, who it is for, where they live and your name. Ensure that you use full names, not nicknames Be sure to include your contact details, we won’t publish this but we won’t be able to publish any message without this information.

The closing date for messages will be 11pm on Thursday, August 19.

So, don’t miss this chance to say a public “well done” to our talented students — and keep an eye on our social channels to find out when they will be printed in the paper!

And let’s all hope that this time next year will see the return to normality for next year’s students and school finishers.