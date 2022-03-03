IN PICTURES: This is how the children and adults across Sheffield celebrate World Book Day

From Angelina Ballerina to Where’s Wally? to Harry Potter, the pupils and teachers at schools across the city went all out for the event they had been looking forward to all week.

World Book Day is a charity event held every year on the first Thursday in March as it celebrates the importance of reading and how it can change people's lives.

This year, World Book Day falls on March 3, marking the 25th anniversary of the event, which brings together children of all ages and even adults to celebrate the joy of reading for pleasure.

As creator of World Book Day Baroness Gail Rebuck noted: "We wanted to do something to reposition reading and our message is the same today as it was then – that reading is fun, relevant, accessible, exciting, and has the power to transform lives.”

"Working with authors, illustrators, publishers, bookshops, libraries and schools, organisers encourage children and young people to focus on reading for the day with events, book offers and at many schools the chance to become a book character for the day."

See how children and adults across Sheffield celebrated World Book Day below.

