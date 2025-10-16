Home education on the rise as Rotherham Council updates policy

The number of children being taught at home in Rotherham has risen sharply over the past two years, prompting the council to update its policy to make it clearer and easier for parents to understand.

Figures show 560 children were registered as electively home educated in autumn 2024, up from 370 in autumn 2022, an increase of more than 50 per cent.

Rotherham Council’s cabinet will consider a revised Elective Home Education Policy on Monday, October 20, which aims to simplify guidance, strengthen communication with families, and ensure local procedures reflect national best practice.

The policy was last updated in 2021 but has now been rewritten following consultation with home-educating parents, schools and partner organisations.

Parents in Rotherham cite a range of reasons for educating their children at home, including dissatisfaction with schools, bullying, mental or physical health issues, and unmet special educational needs.

The updated document sets out the responsibilities of both parents and the council when children are educated at home, and adds new sections on areas such as “flexi-schooling”, where children split their time between school and home.

It also provides clearer examples of what constitutes a suitable education, though the council stresses it will not be overly prescriptive.

The report says the number of cases where the council cannot be satisfied that a child is receiving a suitable education has also risen, from 25 last year to 35 in the first two terms of 2024/25.

In such cases, formal action can be taken, including issuing a School Attendance Order requiring parents to register their child at a school.

The council said the revised policy takes a “support first” approach, focusing on early engagement and help for families, while ensuring children receive a full and suitable education.

Public consultation ran between April and June 2025, following drop-in events at the Riverside Café in January. Eleven responses were received, and no further changes were made following feedback.

If approved, the new policy will take effect in November 2025 and will be updated again if required once the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill becomes law.