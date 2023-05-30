A Sheffield specialist school is on the path to better days after it was dressed down in a scathing Ofsted report one year ago.

Now, following a monitoring visit by the education watchdog, the specialist school has been told it is back on track after making improvements in all areas – but there is still a long way to go.

The report, published on May 26, reads: “There is now a clear strategy for whole-school improvement…There is now a consistent approach in place to teach phonics [and] mathematics…Leaders know there are more improvements necessary to make sure the curriculum meets the needs of all pupils well.

Holgate Meadows School was dropped into special measures following a scathing Ofsted visit in 2022 - but has now been told it is on the path back to improvement.

“Pupils told me that they think that the way staff manage incidents of poor behaviour has improved. The school is a more pleasant and calm place to be…Incidents of poor behaviour and bullying are tracked and monitored closely…Pupils who spoke with me told me that they now feel safe in school.”

The ‘check up’ visit does not change Holgate Meadows’ ‘Inadequate’ rating, and the school remains in special measures. However, the latest report indicates seemingly every area has improved, with safeguarding measures back up to scratch, bullying incidents reduced and teaching standards improving, including efforts to get children back into reading.

The report was not without faults. Inspectors note many improvements were the result of very recent developments, and assessments to track pupils’ individual needs across most subjects were still lacking.

The harshest criticism for the special school read: “There is a significant proportion of pupils for whom the school cannot meet their needs, or who attend alternative provision on a full-time basis but remain on the school roll. School leaders and parents continue to work with the local authority towards a solution that ensures that these pupils receive an education that meets their needs.”