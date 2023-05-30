Holgate Meadows School, in Parson Cross, fell from its previous grade of ‘Good’ right down to ‘Inadequate’ in all areas in a report published in June 2022. Inspectors – who placed the school in special measures – told leaders how pupils “did not feel safe” and said it found bullying, racial abuse and too many incidents of staff using physical restraint on students.
Now, following a monitoring visit by the education watchdog, the specialist school has been told it is back on track after making improvements in all areas – but there is still a long way to go.
The report, published on May 26, reads: “There is now a clear strategy for whole-school improvement…There is now a consistent approach in place to teach phonics [and] mathematics…Leaders know there are more improvements necessary to make sure the curriculum meets the needs of all pupils well.
“Pupils told me that they think that the way staff manage incidents of poor behaviour has improved. The school is a more pleasant and calm place to be…Incidents of poor behaviour and bullying are tracked and monitored closely…Pupils who spoke with me told me that they now feel safe in school.”
The ‘check up’ visit does not change Holgate Meadows’ ‘Inadequate’ rating, and the school remains in special measures. However, the latest report indicates seemingly every area has improved, with safeguarding measures back up to scratch, bullying incidents reduced and teaching standards improving, including efforts to get children back into reading.
The report was not without faults. Inspectors note many improvements were the result of very recent developments, and assessments to track pupils’ individual needs across most subjects were still lacking.
The harshest criticism for the special school read: “There is a significant proportion of pupils for whom the school cannot meet their needs, or who attend alternative provision on a full-time basis but remain on the school roll. School leaders and parents continue to work with the local authority towards a solution that ensures that these pupils receive an education that meets their needs.”
NEXUS Multi Academy Trust, which has begun sponsoring Holgate Meadows since January, was approached for a comment.