Historic Barnsley College building to be brought back into use

An early 19th Century building is to be given a new lease of life as a “progressive 21st century teaching facility” under new plans.

By Danielle Andrews
Monday, 14th March 2022, 5:16 pm

Bellevue House, on Cockerham Lane, was previously used by Barnsley College as the Business Management faculty but has been vacant for around six years and is falling into disrepair.

Although it is not a listed building, it is of historical architectural interest, according to planning documents.

If approved, the site will become home to four classrooms, learning resource centre, reception and lobby, meeting and conference rooms, and unisex and accessible WCs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Bellevue House, on Cockerham Lane, was previously used by Barnsley College as the Business Management faculty

The plans lodged by Barnsley College, will also see the creation of a new access road to the adjacent Honeywell campus.

The plans include the resurfacing and improvement works to the existing car parking, and demolition of an existing outbuilding.

Residents can comment on the plans until April 4.

A separate scheme to transform the college’s Electric Theatre into a new college medical centre was submitted last week.

If approved, the site will become home to four classrooms, learning resource centre, reception and lobby
Bellevue House has been vacant for around six years and is falling into disrepair.
Residents