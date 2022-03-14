Historic Barnsley College building to be brought back into use

Bellevue House, on Cockerham Lane, was previously used by Barnsley College as the Business Management faculty but has been vacant for around six years and is falling into disrepair.

Although it is not a listed building, it is of historical architectural interest, according to planning documents.

If approved, the site will become home to four classrooms, learning resource centre, reception and lobby, meeting and conference rooms, and unisex and accessible WCs.

The plans lodged by Barnsley College, will also see the creation of a new access road to the adjacent Honeywell campus.

The plans include the resurfacing and improvement works to the existing car parking, and demolition of an existing outbuilding.

A separate scheme to transform the college’s Electric Theatre into a new college medical centre was submitted last week.

