High Storrs School named top non-selective secondary in England

High Storrs School, a proud member of Minerva Learning Trust, has been recognised as the top non-selective secondary school in England by The Daily Telegraph, following the publication of its national league table for 2025.

This prestigious accolade is based on analysis of over 3,500 state secondary schools, using a rigorous 40-point scoring system. High Storrs distinguished itself through exceptional academic outcomes, with over half of its students achieving grade 5 or higher in English Baccalaureate subjects—well above the national average of 18%. The school also celebrated outstanding GCSE and A-level results this summer, reflecting the strength and consistency of its academic provision.

In its feature article, The Telegraph highlighted High Storrs’ “strong sense of belonging,” noting its unique approach to student wellbeing and identity. Headteacher Claire Tasker described it as “the happiest school I’ve ever worked in,” where students are greeted with “How are you?” rather than “Where’s your tie?”—a reflection of the school’s inclusive ethos and emphasis on connection.

The article also praised High Storrs’ broad and innovative curriculum, including nearly 30 GCSE subjects such as Latin, Classics, and Film, with many students taking at least one subject early. Vertical teaching and form groups further enrich the learning experience, fostering cross-year collaboration and deeper engagement.

Students of High Storrs School

Claire Tasker, Headteacher of High Storrs School, said:

“This recognition sets a powerful benchmark—and we’re determined to go above and beyond it. With the unwavering support of our incredible staff, ambitious students and engaged families, we look ahead with confidence and purpose. Alongside our Trust, we will continue to strive for excellence, embrace innovation and shape a future that reflects the very best of our school community.”

Bev Matthews, CEO of Minerva Learning Trust, added:

“This recognition is richly deserved and speaks volumes about the culture of progress, accountability and excellence at High Storrs. Under Claire Tasker’s inspiring leadership, the school continues to thrive—driven by an incredible staff team, dedicated students, and a deep commitment to inclusive education. I’m especially proud of the way High Storrs invests in collaboration across the Trust, sharing expertise and raising aspirations beyond its own walls.”

As a member of Minerva Learning Trust, High Storrs benefits from a collaborative network of schools committed to excellence, inclusion, and opportunity. The Trust congratulates everyone at High Storrs on this national recognition and looks forward to continued partnership and success.

Read the full article in The Telegraph: How we became England’s top state schools

