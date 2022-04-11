The new club will offer 40 children who need it a free, nutritional breakfast before school to help pupils prepare for the day ahead.

As well as providing a nutritious morning meal, the club aims to encourage children to enjoy themselves and engage with school staff and the education system.

The Greggs Foundation has announced the opening of a new Breakfast Club, providing free meals for pupils at Heritage Park Community School in Sheffield

Lynne Hindmarch, Breakfast Club manager for the Greggs Foundation, the charitable arm of the bakery giant, said: “No child should ever start their day without breakfast, which is why we’re delighted to be opening a new Breakfast Club.”

She continued: “New openings like the one at Heritage Park Community School are helping us to continue heading towards reaching our target of serving 70,000 breakfasts each school day by 2025.”

The breakfast options will include toast, low sugar, high fibre cereal, fruit, yoghurt, juice and milk.

The club is funded by the Greggs Foundation as part of its nationwide Breakfast Club programme, which launched in 1999 and serves breakfasts to around 46,5000 children every school day at over 700 clubs across the UK.

The average Breakfast Club costs £3,000 to set up and run for an academic year.

In May 2021, Greggs ran its annual Breakfast Club Appeal where over £120,000 was raised to support the cause, enabling the Greggs Foundation to provide 480,000 children with a free breakfast.