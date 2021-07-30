Hard working pupils given leaving gifts by Sheffield supermarket

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

It’s been a difficult year for the Year 6 pupils, having to do their SATS in a pandemic, but supermarket staff wanted to make sure they were rewarded for their hard work.

The leavers treats included chocolates, sweets and cakes. Daniel Saragea, store manager of Jacks Sheffield said: “We always love helping the local community. We were delighted to be able to donate some goodbye and good luck gifts to our local Year 6 Pupils and we hope they enjoy a well-deserved break over the Summer holidays.”He added the supermarket staff wanted to say goodbye and wish the pupils good luck as they take their next steps into Secondary School.